Two football supporters were arrested at the Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Rebecca Welch became the first female official to referee a Championship fixture (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Referee Rebecca Welch is said to have been the target of the alleged chanting, with Birmingham having released a statement condemning the actions of a 'small minority' of their supporters. Arrests were made to two 17-year-old boys.

In April 2021 Washington-born Welch, 39, became the first female to take charge of an EFL match when she refereed a League Two clash between Harrogate and Port Vale.

“We have arrested two boys for misogynistic chanting at the female referee during Birmingham City’s home game at St Andrew’s today,” a statement from West Midlands Police read.

“Our officers heard the chants being directed at the official and acted quickly to arrest the two, who are both 17. They are currently in custody on suspicion of a public order offence as we carry out enquiries. We don’t tolerate any form of hate and it is important hate crime is reported to us.

“Today is White Ribbon Day which is the start of a 16-day long campaign. It focuses on everyone, especially men and boys on what they can do to change the behaviour and culture that leads to abuse and violence against women and girls.”

A statement by Birmingham City read: "Unfortunately, when she last refereed at St. Andrew's, the Club received several reports of sexist and misogynistic abuse aimed at the official," Birmingham wrote pre-match. "This will not be tolerated and any individual reported for such behaviour will be asked to leave their seat by stewards.

"Furthermore, in accordance with the Club's behaviour matrix, foul and abusive language carries a potential ban of up to four matches, with discriminatory and hate speech being punishable with a maximum ban of five years."

It added: "The Club recognises that the vast majority of Bluenoses behave in an exemplary manner, however, there is a small minority who let the rest down.