Outrage at theft of Doncaster man's mobility scooter
Doncaster residents have expressed outrage at theft of a mobility scooter from a man in the town.
The scooter was stolen from Broomvale Walk, Edlington, with Mobility Yorkshire yesterday.
Posting details on Facebook, Mobility Yorkshire said it was ‘very saddened’ at the theft and urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.
The theft has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.
COURT: Suspended sentence for Doncaster man who downloaded images depicting child abuse, bestiality and women being 'brutalised'
Mobility Yorkshire posted: “We are very saddened to report that one of our lovely customers, Bernard, has had his mobility scooter stolen from Broomvale Walk, Edlington.”
It is nearly new, black and has Mobility Yorkshire stickers on it.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The firm added: “If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of his scooter or any CCTV that may be useful please contact us as we can then pass it onto the police and let's help to reunite Bernard with his scooter.”
Mobility Yorkshire has suggested crowd funding or other forms of fundraising to help buy another mobility scooter if the stolen one cannot be found.
Commenting on Facebook, Lucy Barker said: “Please can everyone share on their own pages so we can try to get Bernard's scooter back to him or bring the thieves to justice.
“People often rely on mobility scooters to get out and about and its terrible to see people taking that away from them.”
Zoey Samantha Larkins added: “It’s disgusting. Can’t believe people would nick mobility scooters knowing they are leaving someone helpless. Hope it’s found.”
Jayne Danby said: “We used to care about each other and have dignity, what has the village come to when people steal from a disabled person? Makes me sick.”
Lynn Long posed: “How low can someone get? This is this guy’s independence.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.