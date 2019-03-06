Campaigners are to hand deliver a letter to the Home Office today calling for a public inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave.

They want the Government to set up a public inquiry into the policing of the miners' strike 34 years ago, which saw pickets and police officers violently clash at the former Orgreave coking plant.

The Battle of Orgreave

Members of the Orgreave Trust and Justice Campaign are due to hand deliver a letter to the Home Office today pressing for action.

The move marks the second anniversary of a decision by former Home Secretary Amber Rudd against holding an inquiry into events at Orgreave in June 1984.

In what became known as the Battle of Orgreave, 95 miners were arrested, although never convicted, and a number were injured after clashes with police officers.

Campaigners claim police officers violently attacked mineworkers taking part in a demonstration at the plant.

Prosecutions of the miners later collapsed.

Kate Flannery, secretary of the OTJC, said: "When Amber Rudd resigned we expected her successor Sajid Javid to review our call for a public inquiry, but we're still waiting for a response."

She said that some documents that have been released highlighted ‘active Government involvement’ in the miners' strike, adding: "Many other papers aren't due to be made public until as late as 2066.

"That's why it's vital that we have an inquiry to ensure we have a thorough and authoritative review, and to be able to access everything relevant."

Former mineworker Kevin Horne, one of those arrested at Orgreave, said the Government was ‘frightened to unearth the truth’, adding: "It's a disgrace. What are they hiding, and why are they covering up the corruption of the past? This issue won't go away."