Vandals target city centre bar on night of Sheffield derby

A city centre bar was vandalised on the night of the Sheffield derby.

Windows of the Bloo 88 bar on West Street were smashed and glass was left scattered on the pavement on Tuesday morning.

The Bloo 88 baron West Street, Sheffield. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

Police said six arrests were made as rival fans of Sheffield Wednedsday and Sheffield United clashed before, during and after the game.

Police horses were also used in Hillsborough before and after the game as fans gathered outside the stadium.

And in a first for South Yorkshire Police, drones were used to monitor the crowds from the air, with footage beamed down to police chiefs on the ground to provide an overview of the fans.

The game finished 0-0.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.