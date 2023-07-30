I was kindly invited to try out the menu at Thyme Cafe, on Glossop Road, ahead of their 20th anniversary celebrations. Despite me never living further than three miles away from this restaurant in almost five years of living in Sheffield, I had never actually stepped inside, so I was excited for the opportunity.

Situated just off Fulwood Road in the heart of Broomhill, Thyme Cafe stands humbly as though aware of winning over the hearts of thousands of customers over its 19 years.

Despite the restaurant being almost full with families, students and graduates when I walked in, I was still promptly greeted by the waiter, Christian, and seated. The comfortable lighting and wood furnishing gave it a rustic and relaxed feel.

Thyme Cafe has a cosy atmosphere and a changing seasonal specials blackboard menu.

I was handed a menu, and shown the seasonal specials each handwritten on the blackboards covering the walls. The set menu won me over, and offers a large range of choices, costing £14 for one course, £19 for two courses, or £24 for three courses, all including a drink. As I attended for a late lunch, I opted for two courses, which always has to be a starter and a main (sorry dessert lovers!).

To start, I had ‘crispy panko salmon bites, pickled cabbage, tomato salsa & sriracha’. It was brought over to me well within 10 minutes of ordering, and as you can see it was presented beautifully. Bright in colour and rich in taste, I was pleased with my choice. I did think some sort of dip could have worked well here, but it all went well together.

Pictured is the ‘crispy panko salmon bites' starter, with tomato salsa, pickled cabbage and sriracha.

For the main, I ordered ‘lemon & yoghurt marinated chicken souvlaki, Greek salad, fried potatoes & oregano’. This also came very quickly, within around 10 minutes as well. There was a lot of chicken in this dish, which you would probably expect, but it meant I couldn’t clean the plate off.

Regardless, the first bite was truly delicious. It instantly reminded me of my dad’s cooking (a good thing), and made me feel a bit homesick. The chicken was very tender and flavourful, and combined with the feta it was pretty darn good. The potatoes were very fried but who doesn’t like a crunchy potato. I even ate the tomatoes which I normally avoid.

The 'lemon & yoghurt marinated chicken souvlaki' reminded me of home.

For a drink I asked for a lemonade and a jug of water as I was supposed to go for a run that evening, but all the food ended up knocking me into a food coma so it was an early night for me instead.

All in all, I can certainly see the hype around Thyme Cafe. For any new or existing students, this place will make you feel at home with its home-style menu, and for families, this place offers an affordable menu and chilled atmosphere to help you unwind after another week - and kids eat free.