Many thousands of guests have now been through the doors of Thyme Café since it opened on Glossop Road back in September 2003. Located in the heart of Broomhill, the eatery has been a reliable and popular choice for food, offering a relaxed dining experience and a changing seasonal menu.

Thyme Café came into new ownership back in March 2022, and its new proprietor has kept much of its original character while developing new concepts such as ‘Upstairs at Thyme’. The second floor of the restaurant has been refurbished to offer private dining and monthly Supper Clubs - a seven course tasting menu with wine pairings which has been continuously fully-booked.

Thyme Cafe has been serving thousands of customers since 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-director Kevin Alder said: “We are really proud to reach this fantastic milestone. There’s not many restaurants in Sheffield that get to this stage and we want to thank every customer that has dined with us over the years.”

To mark the anniversary, Thyme Café is offering special discounts. Guests who make an advance dinner booking from Tuesday to Thursday will enjoy 10% off, while those booking lunch in August and September will receive a 20% discount.

The discount also applies to the set menu, which at full price offers one course for £14, two courses for £19, and three courses for £24, and a drink. All meals are made using local produce, and children can eat free with any adult that purchases a full-price meal.

Thyme Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer.

As part of the celebrations, from September, Thyme Café will also be presenting a limited edition gin, ‘Thyme XX’, in collaboration with Locksley Distilling Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant manager Christian Donneger, who has been at the restaurant for the last 2.5 years, says he is proud to be a part of what he called an ‘institution’ during this milestone.

“We have got customers that have been coming here since the very beginning and have always loved it,” he said. “Part of what I love about working here is our regular customers and interactions - and I’m proud of what we do with our food and drink.”

The eatery provides a seasonal menu to offer something new to customers.

Looking ahead, Thyme Café has plans for more ‘Supper Club’ events that will be announced at a later date.