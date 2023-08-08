St Luke’s Hospice opened the doors to its new fashion store in Sheffield city centre yesterday and has already caught the attention of many.

How many charity shops attract crowds waiting to enter through the doors on their opening day? It’s not something you hear of often but St Luke’s Hospice had a queue stretching past shops on The Moor as the new store was unveiled yesterday (August 7).

St Luke’s already has more than a dozen charity shops across the city, including on Ecclesall Road, Crookes and Abbeydale Road. Each store helps to raise vital funds needed to support adults across the Sheffield region with all kinds of terminal illnesses, all of which costs around £11.5 million a year to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike its other stores, the new set-up on The Moor is described by the charity as a ‘one-of-a-kind concept store’, which has a ‘different look and feel’ as it sits alongside highstreet brands such as Monki, H&M, Weekend and more. The store has pre-loved clothes chosen to appeal to younger generations, while also aiming to appeal to ‘cash-savvy’ older generations.

St Luke's hospice

The store has ditched sectioning off clothes by female and male, and even sizing (with the exception of jeans), to help shoppers expand their wardrobe choices. However some readers of The Star have shared their views on this new store, and not everyone is keen.

Karen Budd, who described herself as an ‘avid charity shopper’, said St Luke’s store on Ecclesall Road is one of her favourites, but she believes the prices seen in the new city centre store could be unaffordable for some.

She said: “I understand the cost of running a shop has risen in the last couple of years, but Eccy Road is very expensive and so is the city centre. The point of using a charity shop is to be able to afford fashion and housewares which you normally wouldn't be able to afford, but the prices have gone through the roof making them unaffordable to a lot of people.”

St Luke’s much-awaited new concept store is opening on The Moor on Monday, August 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Mark was not impressed by the lack of sizing sections. He said: “So, the customer has to spend longer trying to find clothing? No thanks. Is this a clothes shop for students and the well off or a charity shop for people who can't afford to shop in normal stores? St Luke's do a brilliant job but pricing the poor out of charity shops is not a good thing.”

Leander Thornton also was not keen on the lack of sorting system. She said: “It's hung up, but the same as chucking in a heap. No system but colours , meaning I have to look through 50 items - nothing which could be in my size… I prefer it to be in size order personally otherwise I lose patience.”

But several people commented praise for the new store, including Sarah Mitchell who said: “I liked the shop. The organisation of clothing is different but when it’s quieter you’ll be able to take your time. More charity shops like this are needed.”

Lisa Blenkinsopp said: “It was amazing, so retro and brilliantly set out. Loved the music section.”