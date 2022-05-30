Sheffield residents send well wishes to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has visited every corner of the nation with millions of loyal subjects there to greet her. A number of our readers sent over a message of hope, thanks and congratulations to let the Queen know how grateful we are for her long reign.

Here are a collection of the messages from our readers:

The Forrest's in Sheffield sent over a note saying that they were “Thinking of you on this fantastic and well deserved Platinum Jubilee. Love, respect and best wishes from our family to you all. xxx"

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2020

Janet Culf and family said, “Thank you for your dedicated 70 yr reign, hope you have wonderful celebrations. Bless you always.”

Plenty of admiration was expressed in this message from Chris, Leo, Eva and Robyn, from Leo's Mission wrote the following, “Wishing you all the best on such a special tme on your platinum jubilee we look forward to celebrating with all the community and our charity Leo's Mission that help raise awareness with people with X-linked hypophosphatemia XLH congratulations from us all."

"To our majesty congratulations on your platinum jubilee. You make our country proud and i hope you enjoy all fun this year you have to come.You have had a tough year with the loss of your husband prince philip he would be very proud of you and nohe will be looking down on you stay strong safe and well god bless” from Jenna, Damien and children.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Abbey in central London following the Royal Maundy Service on April 21, 2011.

Yvonne and Michael said, “What a shining example of service and dedication to duty you have always been for everyone. Your smile brightens up the world.”

Beverley Rishworth passed on her well-wishes, “So very Proud of you and all you have done and still do. Met you as a child with the Duke in Hillsborough Park.Wishing you a fantastic Jubilee you’re one amazing Lady xx”

Carina and Kyra Perry added their message, “Thank you for all you have done for this wonderful nation xx”

"Ma'am you are a wonderful strong woman, when I'm sure inside your heart and mind you must have had more than your fair shareof unhappy sad times but you put your head up shoulders back and carry on ,you are a wonderful woman whom I am proud to call my queen x” noted Diana Jeanette Harris from Mansfield.

Meanwhile, Alison Wright wrote, “congratulations on your platinum jubilee your majesty, I hope your platinum jubilee is filled with fun, entertainment, and laughter.”

Thomas Kirby had this to say to Her Majesty, “God bless you for all the good work you have done for all in the uk you came to our skool when i was 11 years oldand waved to us i will never forget you xx.”

"Thank you for your service, our Magnificent Monarch of 70 years.”

"Dear Ma'am! Congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee! I just wanted to let you know how much you are loved and appreciated.Thank you for everything you have done for Britain and our people! YOU ARE AMAZING!!!! X” says Jacqueline Marriott and family from Sheffield.

Elsie Vessey and family sent this from Sheffield, “Congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee your Majesty you have done so well in difficult circumstances, and we are very proud of you.God bless you!”

Michele Roberts and family had this to say, "What a wonderful example you have set to our nation, and to the world over your 70 year reign Your Majesty.God has truly blessed us with your grace, energy and wisdom. Thank you for your service, our Magnificent Monarch of 70 years.You will go down in history. God bless you Ma'am. With much love and best wishes. xx”

"Madam,Your majesty, wishing you a heartfelt Congratulations on your 70th anniversary.Thank you for your dedication and service.I have the honour to be, Madam, Your Majesty's humble and obedient servant” – Yeomans Family.

"I will celebrate your wonderful achievements with my friends and family.”

Lesley wished to pass on, “Many congratulations on all your achievements and leadership over the years.A wonderful example of dedication and integrity.A model we should all strive to achieve throughout our own lives. God Save Our Queen.”

"Elizabeth II, your Majesty. Congratulations and thank you for all your work and love of your subjects during your 70year reign.Hope you enjoy the celebrations with your family and friends. God bless you xx” from Jean and Barry Edge, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

"Congratulations You Majesty. I am so proud to have shared my life with you as the pinnacle of my country.My father was a grenadier guard during the second world war,he was very proud, as am i, he would always polish mine and my 2 sisters shoes,they were like a mirror. I will celebrate your wonderful achievements with my friends and family.Have a lovely time, enjoy the jubilant atmosphere dedicated to you.” From Shirley Kaye, Doncaster.

"Congratulations your majesty on reaching this historic milestone. You and your dear husband have dedicated your whole lives to serving yourcountry and commonwealth and we are truly thankful for all your and your families unconditional service. Your loyal subjects always.” Diane and Steve Smith from Flintshire, North Wales.

“Our 2 year old daughter is called Elizabeth after you and she thinks she is also the Queen because she has your name”

"Congratulations on your special occasion, and thank you for all that you do, God Save The Queen” from Joanna Holmes.

"An outstanding reign. May all leaders take you as the standard to aim for.” Michelle Charlesworth.

"Congratulations on your platinum jubilee, it was nice to see you out and about this week watching the horse show.Hope you reign for many more years.” Susan Yeardley and my son Stuart Calvert.“Your majesty the queen of England, you have served this country to your very best. We love you. Congratulations on your platinum jubilee. God bless the Queen.”

"Thank you Your Majesty for everything you have done and still do for the Commonwealth and country” from Mel Bacon.

"I was born in 1952 first year of your reign, I'm very proud of that fact. So it's my jubilee as well this year. I want to thank you for being an amazing queen & an example to us all. Long may you reign your majesty.” Margaret Barnett.

"Happy Jubilee thanks for ever you have done for us from the Allen's of Chesterfield we will be celebrating with you” courtesy of Allen’s Chesterfield.

"Congratulations on your Platinum Jubilee you have been an inspiration to this country for 70 Years. Long live the Queen.” Louise Coleman, Chesterfield.

“Congratulations on your Plantinum Jubilee. Our 2 year old daughter is called Elizabeth after you and she thinks she is also the Queen because she has your name.” A lovely homage from Cara Oxley, Michael Oxley and Elizabeth and Charlotte (aged 2 and 6 weeks).

"Your the Queen to our country you have the best Queen i support what you do for all of us. I hope you and your family are in good health and hope you a celebrating you life I love you my Queen xxx” from Sandra Young, Balby, Doncaster.

"Long may you reign your majesty”

"Congratulations and a huge thank you for your service. We have been learning about your 70 years as our Queen in are classes here at communication specialist college. We have made a huge board displaying our art work and photos of you through the years. Enjoy your special time celebrating” from Communication specialist college.

"Congratulations on this remarkable achievement hope you have a lovely day and many more to come”, Tracy Curtis.

"Wow, what a wonderful achievement for a wonderful Queen. Thank you for all you do and god bless! Wishing you all the best, take care and stay safe x” – Emma Scotting.

"Happy 70th anniversary. I will be in London with my family for the 1st time and Hope to see you in June to celebrate with you.” The Stocks family.

"Congratulations your majesty what an achievement” Lynn from Ecclesfield ,Sheffield

"What an incredible lady. Such an achievement and such an inspiration”, Sarah Haynes.

"I remember you getting crowned I was 5 years old we had a street party but it rained so we had to go indoors. Bless you” – Brian Foster.

"Elizabeth, Thankyou for 70 years of service. Congratulations to you on your jubilee.” From MW and her family.

"Congratulations on your platinum jubilee” – Amanda Gill, Sheffield.