We received hundreds of responses when we asked our readers where they would most like to live in Sheffield.

Sheffield is well-known for its friendly community, vast green spaces, and, while average house prices vary dramatically across the city’s different suburbs, it actually has some of the cheapest neighbourhoods in the country.

Over the weekend, we asked Star readers: "If you could move to anywhere in Sheffield, where would it be?" - And in response, we received more than 800 comments across Facebook and Twitter from those who love their beautiful, hilly city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many spent time telling us what they love most about where they live... although some pointed out the negatives, such as the distance from a beach.

These are just some of your comments on the most mentioned and loved neighbourhoods in the city.

We asked our readers where they would like to live in Sheffield the most. Pictured is Fulwood, an area mentioned by many. Picture Scott Merrylees

Fulwood

With an S10 postcode, Fulwood is right on the edge of the Peak District. It is around three miles west from the city centre, but it has regular public transport, and boasts low crime rates.

Lynda Partridge said: “I moved here from Birmingham, which is ok, but much prefer Sheffield. Crookes is good, but would like to be in Fulwood, nearer country.”

Mosborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mosborough is a village in the east of Sheffield with an S20 postcode, and borders with North East Derbyshire. It has a 'good' rated primary school, a range of takeaways, pubs and lots of pretty walks.

Sarah Hunter described Mosborough as the "best side of town”.

Brincliffe

Brincliffe is just a stone's throw away from the popular Endcliffe Park, and has an S11 postcode. It has a large range of amenities surrounding it, including schools and nurseries.

Denise Percival said: "Live in Brincliffe and the next time I move will be in a wooden box. Love it here but these hills are tough to climb."

Woodseats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In S8 is Woodseats, a thriving community with lots of shops lining up along Chesterfield Road. It is also right besides Graves Park which has hours of walking trails.

Liz Kieran said: “I love where I am in Woodseats, maybe a bungalow instead but I love where I am.”

Deepcar

Around seven miles north-west of Sheffield city centre is Deepcar. This village has an S36 postcode and is east of Stocksbridge, and is surrounded by stunning countryside.

Several people, including James Innes, Rachel Wilkes and Micheal O'Donoghue mentioned this area.

Handsworth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The south east of Sheffield is Handsworth, an S13 postcode and it's where actor Sean Bean grew up. There's a handful of pubs, shops, cafes and takeaways here.

Spencer Foster said: "Handsworth. The place that made me, the place I grew up, the place where my fondest memories are."

High Green

Put on the map by world-famous Arctic Monkeys is High Green. It's the northernmost suburb of Sheffield, located about eight miles from the centre, north of Chapeltown, and has an S35 postcode.

Mark Price said: “Nearly 25 years in S36 and couldn’t wait to be home. High Green, Chapeltown, brings you back like the prodigal son eventually."

Crookes

Crookes is a popular suburb for students, families and young professionals. It has a high street with lots of cafes and independent shops, and surrounding green areas.