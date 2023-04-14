Getting onto the property ladder can be difficult nowadays, but data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed Sheffield’s cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a house in.

For people wanting to buy their first home during a cost-of-living crisis, the price of property in their chosen area will be a key factor to consider. So which parts of Sheffield have the most affordable homes?

Average house prices vary dramatically across the different neighbourhoods of Sheffield, according to new figures published by the ONS. Houses in the city’s most expensive neighbourhood sell for more than seven times that of the cheapest neighbourhood, which will be revealed in this gallery.

In fact, Sheffield’s cheapest neighbourhood is in the 20 cheapest neighbourhoods in all of the UK, tied in 18th place with six other areas from across the country. Additionally, 39 of the 70 Sheffield neighbourhoods outlined in the ONS data have cheaper average selling prices than the cheapest neighbourhood in London (Barking Central – just below £200,000).

The figures are based on ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022. How do property prices compare in Sheffield? Here we reveal the 22 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a property.

What are the cheapest neighbourhoods to buy a home in Sheffield?

Beighton comes in as the 19th cheapest neighbourhood to buy a house in in Sheffield, as there are a number of tied neighbourhoods later in the list. On average, houses here sell for £145,750.

Littledale and Handsworth North comes in as the T-18th cheapest neighbourhood to buy a house in in Sheffield. On average, houses here sell for £145,000.

Park Hill and Wybourn comes in as the T-18th cheapest neighbourhood to buy a house in in Sheffield. On average, houses here sell for £145,000.