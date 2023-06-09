Nostalgic TV shows you want to see return in 2023 including Byker Grove and Bagpuss

These days it seems that there are more reboots than original TV shows thanks to streaming giants such as Netflix and Disney Plus.

But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t gems out there that would make really great reboots.

We asked our readers which TV shows they wish they could bring back from their childhood.

We had a wide range of suggestions from old classics such as Thunderbirds to more modern shows like Byker Grove.

Click through this article to see which shows they want to see.

TV shows our readers miss These are the TV shows our readers wish they could see a reboot of.

Bagpuss Deana Roberts said she would like to see Bagpuss back on TV.

Worzel Gummidge Janet Sheldon suggested the original Worzel Gummidge.

Sesame Street Vicky Camplin wants to see Sesame Street back on TV.