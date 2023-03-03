A sports bar in Sheffield has marked its official opening after partnering up with a top food vendor to provide fresh and vibrant food.

Ryan Madonalds, an entrepreneur from Stannington, has marked the official opening of his latest venue by inviting dozens of food bloggers, and the Sheffield Star, to try out some top grub and booze.

Monkey Club Sports Bar and Kitchen, at Hillsborough Barracks, Langsett Road, had briefly opened over the FIFA World Cup and Christmas, but it has now opened its doors for good after teaming up with YUZU Street Food, which specialises in Asian-inspired fusion dishes.

After walking through the quiet shopping area, I stepped through the doors to the club and I was instantly transported into a thriving bar with neon lights, jumping music and live sports. Given that food bloggers and business owners had been invited, there was a vague feeling of a networking event, but there were others simply enjoying a game of American pool and a pint.

Monkey Club Sports Bar and Kitchen, at Hillsborough Barracks, is officially open for business.

The bar offers a range of spirits and beers and ciders on tap, including Peroni, Grolsch, Meantime, Asahi, and Cornish Orchards, and Kopparberg - of which I’m particularly partial to. I sat down with the owner, Ryan, to have a chat, while sipping on a refreshing half pint.

Speaking on the opening, Ryan said: “It feels great to finally be here and to have our feet on the ground. I wanted to open somewhere up that feels comfortable and safe and suitable for families.

"We’re planning on hosting our own comedy nights, a weekly quiz and funky disco nights. We’re just going to get a feel of everything first.”

Cider was the perfect combination with the shredded bulgogi beef brisket bao bun.

Ryan spent “over five figures” on the fitting of the new venue, which boasts hand-drawn artwork on its walls, flatscreen TVs, and a new kitchen which has become home to YUZU.

He added: “We were originally going to open with burgers but we wanted to find something that Hillsborough doesn’t already have. We wouldn’t be able to offer this venue without [YUZU] - we need them to help bring in a variety of customers.”

It only seemed right for me to try out one of the food vendor’s popular bao buns, and after asking for a surprise I was presented with the shredded bulgogi beef brisket bao.

YUZU, which was established in York by husband and wife Chris and Emily Hargroves, prides itself on its vibrant dishes and bold flavours. The beef brisket bao was indeed vibrant with its purple asian pickles, spring onions, and sticky glazed beef. The bun was showered in chilli flakes for a little kick.

Unless I’m doing something wrong, bao buns are undisputedly messy to eat, but it was definitely worth it as that was a delicious little snack. The bao buns are priced at one for £7, two for £13 or three for £18. I’d recommend one for a cheeky snack, but two for a meal (ideally with a side).

YUZU have taken part in Peddlers Market and numerous events in Sheffield with their food truck, but their new permanent base means they are now available on Deliveroo.

Speaking to Chris, he said his team are “super excited” to get settled into their new venue. He said: “We’ve found our niche by collaborating with people which means we don’t have the large expenses of the bar, and we can just run the kitchen and focus on what we love doing.”