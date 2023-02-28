Uncertainty surrounds the future management of Castle House - home to food hall Kommune - in Sheffield after notices appeared stating the lease had been forfeited.

Letters from law firm Walker Morris state landlord Northpoint CH has re-entered and secured the premises. It adds that ‘no one can lawfully enter’ without authorisation.

The building on Angel Street is run by Kollider Projects and is also home to ZOO Digital, Barclays Eagle Lab, WANdisco and the National Video Games Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some workers were unable to gain access as usual this morning and a keypad did not work. Others said they had been told they would be let in later, one said Kommune would open at 11.30am.

Legal notice in the window at Kommune.