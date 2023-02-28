Letters from law firm Walker Morris state landlord Northpoint CH has re-entered and secured the premises. It adds that ‘no one can lawfully enter’ without authorisation.
The building on Angel Street is run by Kollider Projects and is also home to ZOO Digital, Barclays Eagle Lab, WANdisco and the National Video Games Museum.
Some workers were unable to gain access as usual this morning and a keypad did not work. Others said they had been told they would be let in later, one said Kommune would open at 11.30am.
Stuart Green, boss of dubbing firm Zoo Digital, told The Star that for them it was business as usual.