News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Kommune Sheffield: Landlord 'secures' Castle House - home to popular food hall

Uncertainty surrounds the future management of Castle House - home to food hall Kommune - in Sheffield after notices appeared stating the lease had been forfeited.

By David Walsh
54 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 11:08am

Letters from law firm Walker Morris state landlord Northpoint CH has re-entered and secured the premises. It adds that ‘no one can lawfully enter’ without authorisation.

The building on Angel Street is run by Kollider Projects and is also home to ZOO Digital, Barclays Eagle Lab, WANdisco and the National Video Games Museum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some workers were unable to gain access as usual this morning and a keypad did not work. Others said they had been told they would be let in later, one said Kommune would open at 11.30am.

Most Popular
Legal notice in the window at Kommune.
Legal notice in the window at Kommune.
Legal notice in the window at Kommune.

Stuart Green, boss of dubbing firm Zoo Digital, told The Star that for them it was business as usual.