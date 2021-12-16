'Water feature outside Sheffield station has been a sad and depressing site - good to read it will be repaired' - reader's letter
Good to read that the water feature outside the Midland Station is to be repaired. It has been a sad and depressing site for too long.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:18 pm
Now what of the others around the city like Howard Street and the one in the Peace Gardens.
Read More
Read MoreSheffield station fountain: why it was switched off and when it will be switched...
Most of which when I pass never seems to be working.
What I want to know is do these things come with any sort of guarantee and maintenance schedule?
I am also of the opinion that if there is to be no upkeep then it looks far better if they are not there in the first place.
Ian Thomas
Bedford Street, S6