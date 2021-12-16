Now what of the others around the city like Howard Street and the one in the Peace Gardens.

Most of which when I pass never seems to be working.

The fountains outside Sheffield station.

What I want to know is do these things come with any sort of guarantee and maintenance schedule?

I am also of the opinion that if there is to be no upkeep then it looks far better if they are not there in the first place.

Ian Thomas