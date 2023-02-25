There have now recently been two traffic-related deaths on the stretch of the Manchester Road near where we live, which is up from Broomhill, and about one third of the way to Crosspool.

At this point – and I’ve been saying this for years – the Manchester Road is a line of death.

I can’t say too much at the moment, as the second death is still being investigated, and the enquiries must not be prejudiced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is clear that there needs to be introduced some way of calming the traffic. Maybe a pelican crossing. Maybe a chicane. But something ought to be done before there are more deaths.

Police at the scene of an incident in Manchester Road.

Highway authorities, please note! Anyone could see that this location constituted a terrible hazard, even before the first death. Now we definitely need action.

Ruth Grimsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oak Park, Sheffield, S10