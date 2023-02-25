At this point – and I’ve been saying this for years – the Manchester Road is a line of death.
I can’t say too much at the moment, as the second death is still being investigated, and the enquiries must not be prejudiced.
However, it is clear that there needs to be introduced some way of calming the traffic. Maybe a pelican crossing. Maybe a chicane. But something ought to be done before there are more deaths.
Highway authorities, please note! Anyone could see that this location constituted a terrible hazard, even before the first death. Now we definitely need action.
Ruth Grimsley
Oak Park, Sheffield, S10