As reported in The Star, October 11, Kelham Island has been singled out in Time Out magazine as "one of the world's top neighbourhoods".

Restaurants, cafés, bars, modern apartments and offices, some modernised within the original wonderfully designed Victorian exteriors, the outstanding museum and the prospect of a stroll by our River Don.

As a Sheffield man who did business in that area during the 1960s and ’70s, the sight of Neepsend, once part of the beating heart of our thriving steel industry, gradually diminishing due to foreign competition and an unsympathetic council, was painful.

Peddler Market, Kelham. Time Out says: 'Be here on first weekend of the month for Peddler Market: a market that merges street food from across the UK with live music, DJs, makers stalls, craft beers and cocktails'.

Names like Tyzack, Neepsend Steel & Tool, Slack Sellars, James Dixon, Williams Brothers, Cannings, George Barnsley, Alfred Beckett and Stones Brewery amongst others, either moved away from Sheffield, closed, or, in Dixon's case were resurrected in the Kelham Island Museum.

To see the Lazarus recovery over the past 10 years or so has been a delight. The area appeals to all age groups. A global food choice and locally brewed ale are features of the area's appeal. A recent addition to the Kelham brand is the relatively newly formed – 2021 - Kelham Island FC playing in the S&D Fair Play League 2. Their logo pays homage to Henry Bessemer’s Converter, a vital cog in our wheel of steel fortune.

Incidentally a visit to The Steel Yard in Kelham will expose you to their sponsors, Indie-Go, an example of a fun bar involving itself with the local community.

Jeremy Biggin

