Isn’t it just marvellous that we now have another bus gate in Sheffield (namely Arundel Gate), writes Star reader Brian Lowson.

In an open letter penned about transport schemes driving people away from Sheffield city centre, he writes: “Now we can get within walking distance of the shops without facing the terrifying distraction of cars or pollution.

“Unfortunately, having altered the bus route where we live (Grenoside) we also have a fair walk to the nearest bus stop in service at this end – when it turns up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve often wondered whether this walk could count as daily exercise?

Fargate in Sheffield city centre

“Given my wife has issues with walking we won’t be able to take advantage of this wonderful, car-free zone in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do own a car, which I will use to go to Meadowhall or Barnsley, as I’m able to pull up right at the door, park and start shopping straight away.

“Is it the intention of the council to try and destroy our city centre with the numerous bus gates, extended pedestrianisation and the clean air zone which we are told won’t apply to private vehicles…for now?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Lowson