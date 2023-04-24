In an open letter penned about transport schemes driving people away from Sheffield city centre, he writes: “Now we can get within walking distance of the shops without facing the terrifying distraction of cars or pollution.
“Unfortunately, having altered the bus route where we live (Grenoside) we also have a fair walk to the nearest bus stop in service at this end – when it turns up.
“I’ve often wondered whether this walk could count as daily exercise?
“Given my wife has issues with walking we won’t be able to take advantage of this wonderful, car-free zone in the city centre.
“We do own a car, which I will use to go to Meadowhall or Barnsley, as I’m able to pull up right at the door, park and start shopping straight away.
“Is it the intention of the council to try and destroy our city centre with the numerous bus gates, extended pedestrianisation and the clean air zone which we are told won’t apply to private vehicles…for now?
“Is it that an empty, deserted city centre with all our shops closed will count as clean air zone, with nobody venturing to town?”
Brian Lowson
Sheffield, S35