News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them
2 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
2 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
3 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist

Letter: Is it the intention of the council to try and destroy Sheffield city centre?

Isn’t it just marvellous that we now have another bus gate in Sheffield (namely Arundel Gate), writes Star reader Brian Lowson.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

In an open letter penned about transport schemes driving people away from Sheffield city centre, he writes: “Now we can get within walking distance of the shops without facing the terrifying distraction of cars or pollution.

“Unfortunately, having altered the bus route where we live (Grenoside) we also have a fair walk to the nearest bus stop in service at this end – when it turns up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve often wondered whether this walk could count as daily exercise?

Most Popular
Fargate in Sheffield city centreFargate in Sheffield city centre
Fargate in Sheffield city centre

“Given my wife has issues with walking we won’t be able to take advantage of this wonderful, car-free zone in the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We do own a car, which I will use to go to Meadowhall or Barnsley, as I’m able to pull up right at the door, park and start shopping straight away.

“Is it the intention of the council to try and destroy our city centre with the numerous bus gates, extended pedestrianisation and the clean air zone which we are told won’t apply to private vehicles…for now?

“Is it that an empty, deserted city centre with all our shops closed will count as clean air zone, with nobody venturing to town?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brian Lowson

Sheffield, S35

Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhallBarnsley