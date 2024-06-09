Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I joined the crowds at Graves Park cheering the runners home at Sheffield Race for Life

I’ve heard people talk about it for years.

Race for Life is one of those things that you know is popular, that you know people enjoy, and you know it is something that raises vast sums for a brilliant cause.

But had I ever seen it? No.

This year, I’ve changed that. And I loved it!

My first fear was around getting there. I’ve been to Graves Park in the past and found it a nightmare to park anywhere near.

One of the runners picks up her medal at the Sheffield Race for Life in Graves Park, after completing the course in an inflatable pink dinosaur costume. Photo: David Kessen

That fear did not last long. Having initially been delighted to see yellow road signs pointing me in the right direction from Woodseats, I was worried where I was going to park. Turns out there was massive ‘event parking’ inside the park, which was well stewarded to ensure an easy experience. My only slight concern was manoeuvring through a narrow park entrance.

That done, there was more sign posting to make sure it was easy to find the start and finish line .

After arriving, what really grabbed me was the fantastic atmosphere.

I once remember a friend who had run the London marathon telling me how great it felt - because the crowd supported everyone.

And Race for Life was exactly the same. All those who approached the finish line were cheered like the homecoming heroes they were, which, as they were all raising money to save lives, seems pretty appropriate.

Some walked the last stretch - some went for spring finish. It didn’t matter, because they were all getting cheers, many runners waving from the course to the crowd with beaming smiles.

I’d gone as a reporter. I was not a runner. But you didn’t need to be running to feel the joy in the air. There were people running wearing some crazy costumes, One man was wearing a huge, inflatable brown dinosaur costume.

He admitted he felt pretty sweaty after having run in it, but there was a big smile on his face. Another runner was there in what appeared to be a big pink inflatable dinosaur costume.

I spoke to some of those who had taken part afterwards. There were a lot of moving stories of loss of loved ones. But the smiles remained, despite having just done a gruelling run.