Race for Life Sheffield: Cancer Research event dates, locations and sign-up details for South Yorkshire
The charity’s annual runs raise funds for life-saving research and are returning to South Yorkshire.
People across Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the UK are once again invited to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events.
Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.
“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them - we’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.
Anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the earlybird sale, by using the code RACE24NY.
When does Race for Life happen?
In South Yorkshire, the races will be held throughout June.
What are the South Yorkshire Race for Life locations?
Graves Park in Sheffield: Pretty Muddy kids and Pretty Muddy adults on June 8, and the 3k, 5k and 10k on June 9.
Town Fields in Doncaster: June 16 (3k, 5k and 10k)
Locke Park in Barnsley: June 30 (5k)
Where do I sign up for Race for Life?
To enter, visit raceforlife.org
Why should I take part?
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, said: “We’d love for as many people as possible across Yorkshire and beyond to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone, and we mean everyone.
“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”
Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.
Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.