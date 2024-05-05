‘I had brunch at The Furnace in Sheffield and I’ll never stop thinking about how delicious it was’
As The Furnace, in Charter Square, unveiled its new bottomless brunch option, I was invited for a more sophisticated, sober visit to enjoy some good food - and how could I say no?
The bar and restaurant opened in June 2021 as part of the Heart of the City development, and despite it raking in rave reviews, I’d never managed to visit before. As I walked through the doors, I was greeted by a smiley waitress named Summer Smith who showed me and my friend Chloe to our table.
Given it was 11am on a Friday when we visited, it was no surprise to find it quiet inside. But this made it much more enjoyable as we could chat away without worrying about annoying anyone.
I don’t know about anyone else, but as a massive foodie, I struggle to choose from a menu as I want everything, and The Furnace’s brunch menu had literally all of my favourite dishes on.
I ended up having to ask Summer for her recommendations which led me to ordering the Eggs Royale (£11.95) - smoked salmon, spinach, and poached eggs with hollandaise on an English breakfast muffin. I paired this up with a pot of breakfast tea.
After no time at all, Summer brought our meals to the table and it’s safe to say that they didn’t last long. My poached eggs really were cooked to perfection. The saltiness of the hollandaise and the smoked salmon was a real treat and my mouth is watering just writing this.
I honestly could have eaten this several times again, but that’s not to say it wasn’t a perfect portion size - I’m just a glutton.
Chloe ordered the Veggie Full English (£12.95) which was also cleaned off. We even had to double check it was the vegetarian option as the sausages were so realistic.
We were pleasantly full and wary of not over eating so we could get back to work without falling asleep at our desks. But when Summer took our plates away and offered a look at the desserts menu. We know this isn’t the norm when going out for brunch, but how could we not?
Within seconds of looking, I decided I’d have to try the Salted Chocolate Butterscotch Brownie (£7), served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and crushed honeycomb. Chloe ordered the Affogato (£5) - an espresso shot with vanilla ice cream, salted chocolate brownie chunks, and honeycomb.
I’m definitely more of a savoury than sweet person, but that brownie is really to die for. Everything about it was perfect - but I did struggle with the last few forkfuls. Perhaps I’d opt for the affogato next time.
It is quite possible that I overindulged, and I definitely fell into a food coma when I got back to my desk. But I wouldn’t wish to start my weekend in any other way.
You can now upgrade your brunch to bottomless brunch by paying an additional £25. This allows diners to have some extra fun with 90 minutes of selected bottomless drinks. It is available Monday to Saturday until 2pm, and until 12noon on Sunday.
The Furnace gets a solid 5/5 from me for its food, atmosphere and Summer’s outstanding customer service. I very much look forward to dragging everyone I know here for food again soon.
For more information, including the menu or to make a booking, please click here.
