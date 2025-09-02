12 spots to find stunning autumn colours in Sheffield

By Ciara Healy
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 10:17 BST

13 walks where you can enjoy crisp leaves, golden light and the season’s most stunning scenery.

As the leaves turn golden, amber and fiery red, Sheffield becomes one of the best places in the country to soak up the magic of autumn.

From woodland walks right on the city’s doorstep to trails that take you a little further out into the Peak District, there are plenty of routes where you can crunch through fallen leaves, spot wildlife and enjoy sweeping seasonal views.

Here are 13 of the best walks to experience the full blaze of autumn colours in and around Sheffield.

These are some of the best places to see autumn colours in Sheffield.

1. Autumn Colour

These are some of the best places to see autumn colours in Sheffield. Photo: Dean Atkins

With landscaped grounds and mature trees the whole place transforms in the autumn.

2. Renishaw Hall

With landscaped grounds and mature trees the whole place transforms in the autumn. Photo: Andrew Roe

The 49 acre park features a fishing lake, a bowling green with pavilion, a walled garden and a playground. You can see scattered trees change in colour through the park.

3. Hillsborough Park

The 49 acre park features a fishing lake, a bowling green with pavilion, a walled garden and a playground. You can see scattered trees change in colour through the park. Photo: Dean Atkins

The 240 acre country park and holds Local Nature Reserve status so it's a great place to also see wildlife.

4. Worsbrough Country Park

The 240 acre country park and holds Local Nature Reserve status so it's a great place to also see wildlife. Photo: DEAN ATKINS

