Snowflakes season is almost here! For the last 20 years, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity has brightened up the region with shining snowflakes, raising vital funds to help patients, families and staff at Sheffield Children’s.

Next week, our team will begin putting up the first of this year’s sparkling snowflakes on Sheffield Children’s Hospital and other sites, a sure sign that Christmas is just around the corner.

Each snowflake represents a donation from a generous individual, business or community group, helping us to fund life-changing projects and bring joy to children and families cared for at Sheffield Children’s.

For me, the snowflake appeal is especially close to my heart.

The Children's Hospital Charity Snowflakes Switch on ceremony 2024

Five years ago, when my youngest son Josh had just turned four, he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and began more than three years of treatment at Sheffield Children’s.

The care and kindness we received were extraordinary.

From the doctors and nurses to the play specialists who made hospital days a little brighter.

During that time, our friends gathered to raise funds for a snowflake for Josh.

Each time we visited during the Winter season on our way into the hospital, it was a small but powerful symbol of hope and community.

Now, over two years since Josh rang the end-of-treatment bell, he and his big brother Finley wanted to give something back.

Over the summer holidays, they cycled and ran 70 miles, raising more than £1,000 to fund their very own snowflake this Christmas.

Seeing those lights begin to shine on the hospital reminds us that every snowflake tells a story of gratitude, courage and care.

You can be part of that too.

To gift your snowflake and help light up Sheffield Children’s this Christmas, visit sheffieldchildrens.org/snowflakes