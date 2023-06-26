13 reasons why Sheffield is better than Leeds - from football teams to friendly people
Sheffield is home to wonderful green spaces, great football teams, a rocking music scene and plenty of places to eat and drink.
We might be a little bit biased but we think Sheffield is the very best city in the north of England and it turns out our readers agree.
We asked what makes Sheffield better than Leeds and over 1,000 people shared their thoughts on why the Steel City comes out on top.
People boasted about Sheffield's football teams, Henderson’s Relish and the celebrities who hail from here, incuding The Arctic Monkeys.
Check out exactly why Star readers rate Sheffield over Leeds.
