13 reasons why Sheffield is better than Leeds - from football teams to friendly people

Sheffield is home to wonderful green spaces, great football teams, a rocking music scene and plenty of places to eat and drink.
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

We might be a little bit biased but we think Sheffield is the very best city in the north of England and it turns out our readers agree.

We asked what makes Sheffield better than Leeds and over 1,000 people shared their thoughts on why the Steel City comes out on top.

People boasted about Sheffield's football teams, Henderson’s Relish and the celebrities who hail from here, incuding The Arctic Monkeys.

Check out exactly why Star readers rate Sheffield over Leeds.

These are 13 reasons why our readers prefer Sheffield over Leeds

1. Is Sheffield better than Leeds?

These are 13 reasons why our readers prefer Sheffield over Leeds Photo: teamjackson - stock.adobe.com

Sharon Brookes said: "Brilliant bands come from Sheffield." And we couldn't agree more - Sheffield has created The Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and Def Leppard.

2. Great local music

Sharon Brookes said: "Brilliant bands come from Sheffield." And we couldn't agree more - Sheffield has created The Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and Def Leppard.

Sheffield is home to Henderson's Relish - Helen Cowley nominated the delicious sauce as a reason as to why Sheffield is better than Leeds.

3. Henderson's Relish

Sheffield is home to Henderson's Relish - Helen Cowley nominated the delicious sauce as a reason as to why Sheffield is better than Leeds.

Tony Burgess and many other football fans believe that Sheffield United are the best club and an asset to the city.

4. Sheffield United

Tony Burgess and many other football fans believe that Sheffield United are the best club and an asset to the city.

