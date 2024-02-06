News you can trust since 1887
Onyx Sheffield: Police and nightclub respond after video surfaces of bouncer punching man to the ground

The man is seen lying unresponsive on the ground, in the clip from 2022, after being punched on the street outside the club

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:08 GMT
A Sheffield nightclub has responded after a shocking video emerged showing a bouncer knocking a man to the ground with a single punch.

The clip was shared on Friday, February 2 via the Instagram account streetdrama_uk and shows the incident unfolding outside Onyx nightclub, on the corner of Rockingham Street and Portobello Street, in Sheffield city centre.

A video clip shared on the Instagram account streetdrama_uk appears to show a bouncer knocking a man to the ground outside Onyx nightclub in Sheffield city centre. The footage has just been shared but police said the incident happened in 2022A video clip shared on the Instagram account streetdrama_uk appears to show a bouncer knocking a man to the ground outside Onyx nightclub in Sheffield city centre. The footage has just been shared but police said the incident happened in 2022
A video clip shared on the Instagram account streetdrama_uk appears to show a bouncer knocking a man to the ground outside Onyx nightclub in Sheffield city centre. The footage has just been shared but police said the incident happened in 2022
It shows a man who appears to be a little unsteady on his feet approach a bouncer outside the club.

The bouncer is the seen briefly putting his left arm on the man's chest before punching him in the head with his other hand. The man falls to the ground where he lays motionless.

Neither the bouncer who threw the punch nor another security guard in a hi-vis jacket who is visible in the footage are seen checking on the man.

But another man wearing a cap approaches and tries unsuccessfully to rouse him before he walks away and two more men come from the direction of the club to check on him.

Although the video was only shared this month, South Yorkshire Police said the footage was of an incident which happened on October 20, 2022. A spokesperson for the force told The Star: "One man was arrested on suspicion of GBH in connection to the incident. However, no charges were brought and he was released with no further action.

"The venue took separate action in relation to the member of door staff."

Speaking to The Star, a spokesperson for Onyx nightclub said: "As soon as this happened back in 2022 we instantly dismissed the man in question and we changed the door staff promptly, getting a new team altogether, after seeing the footage.

"We also notified the police licensing department about what action we'd taken.

"Unfortunately we couldn't get the details of the person who was injured. We asked for updates via the police as we wanted to ensure he was OK and to apologise for what happened, but due to data protection we were not able to get his details."

