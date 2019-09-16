Onion rings spark early hours kitchen blaze drama in Sheffield
Burning onion rings sparked a kitchen blaze drama at a Sheffield house in the early hours of yesterday morning.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 16th September 2019, 14:58 pm
Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to the house in Burnaby Court, Walkley after the owner fell asleep on the sofa cooking himself a snack.
He was treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze which left the property uninhabitable.
Firefighters from Central and Rivelin stations were called to the blaze at 3.49am on Sunday.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the house to tackle the fire, before clearing the smoke that had filled the entire house.
The incident was dealt with by 5am and the occupier was taken care of by colleagues from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.