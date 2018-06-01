Old public loos in Sheffield set for new lease of life after smashing estimate at auction

These old public loos are set for a new lease of life, after an investor spent much more than a penny.

The former toilets on Commonside, in Walkley, which have been closed and boarded up for many years, were bought for £60,000 at auction - well above the £40,000-£50,000 guide price.

They could now be transformed into a shop and offices by the new owner, with plans to redevelop them having already been approved last November.

They were among more than 40 lots which went under the hammer at an auction held by Mark Jenkinson & Son last Tuesday, between them fetching more than £3.5 million.

Auctioneer Adrian Little said: "There was a lot of interest in the old toilets. These things always seem to capture people's imaginations.

"There's plenty of potential. It's in quite a prominent location on a parade where there are already shops. We've seen old public toilets like these become little cafes, sweet ships or even small residential units."

Among the other lots to be snapped us was a three-bedroom house on Dundas Road, in Tinsley, which was badly damaged when a gas blast destroyed a neighbouring home in 2013. It sold for £34,750 - more than double the £15,000 guide price.

Under plans approved last year for the old public conveniences, below the garden of Moorend Place Nursing Home, the women's toilets would become a small mobile phone accessories shop and the men's toilets would be turned into an office space.