Popular vegan cafe to close its doors on Chesterfield Road - but there's some good news

A hugely popular Sheffield vegan cafe is set to close its doors on Chesterfield Road - but it's not all bad news.

Make No Bones cafe has built up a cult following of loyal customers since opening its doors in August 2016.

The cafe specialises on a mix of comfort and health food - but all of it is vegan.

However, the eatery has shocked customers by announcing that they will be leaving their Chesterfield Road home on June 17.

But, a display that has appeared in their window states that Make No Bones will be opening up in another, unconfirmed, location.

Posting on Facebook and Instagram, the cafe stated that they would be releasing details of their new location 'soon'.

However, co-owner Lauren Hird told VIBE that they would be moving towards Kelham Island but failed to provide an exact location.

Customers were left predicatably disappointed by the news and took to social media to grieve their loss.

Helen Griffin posted: "Oh no - love it that you are just down the road from me!"

Fiona Brett said: "Can't believe I was right! Such a shame - you will be missed this side of the city :'("

Alison White posted: "Hope you're either closer to Barnsley or still in the same area. Having so many vegan bits in one area of Sheffield is always a tempting reason to visit."