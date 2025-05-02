Every day, Sheffield communities must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the The Star this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Star’s death notices can be viewed and submitted to through the legacy.com website at our webpage: https://www.legacy.com/uk/obituaries/thestar-uk/browse.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1 . Christine Hargate, In loving memory of Christine who passed away peacefully at home. A much loved devoted wife of Keith, loving and nurturing mum to Wayne, Craig and Karen and a loving nanan to Georgia, Louisa, Luke, Cara, Gabriel, Abraham and Amadeus. You will be forever loved and deeply missed. Share a memory here: https://www.legacy.com/uk/obituaries/thestar-uk/name/christine-hargate-obituary?id=58232445 | Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Ken Robins Died peacefully at home on Thursday 17th April. Beloved husband to Celia, father of Heather and Jonathan, and grandfather to Richard and Ben. Funeral service to be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Thursday 8th May at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in memory of Ken to the National Deaf Children’s Society. Will be missed forever and always in our hearts. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Paul Drake Passed away in hospital on March 18,2025, aged 76 years. Funeral service to be held at Grenoside Crematorium - South Chapel on Thursday, 8th May at 1.30pm. Enquiries to W Simpson & Son - 0114 272 3928. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Dave Wright A beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away aged 77 years on April 10 at Moorend Place Care Home. Funeral service on Wednesday 14th May, 2.00pm at St Timothy's Church Crookes, followed by burial at Crookes Cemetery. Friends are also invited to join Dave’s family afterwards at the Punchbowl Crookes. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to Moorend Place Activities Fund or online at www.memorygiving.com/davidwright3 | National World Photo Sales