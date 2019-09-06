Sgt Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation

Chairman Steve Kent, who represents rank and file bobbies, said: “Assaults on police should carry a mandatory prison sentence.”

He spoke out in the wake of a number of recent high profile incidents in which frontline officers were injured and killed on duty.

Last month, 28-year-old Andrew Harper was killed after he was struck by and dragged under a car as he investigated a burglary in Berkshire

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder.

In another incident last month, a police officer was attacked with a machete in Leyton, east London.

Pc Stuart Outten, 28, was injured after challenging a suspect over motoring offences.

A 56-year-old man is due in court today accused of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

New Police Crime and Commissioner Chief, Katy Bourne, recently called for ‘no ifs, no buts’ custodial sentences for those who attack officers.

Sergeant Steve Kent, chairman of the South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation, said: “There needs to be mandatory prison sentences for assaults on police.

“I would suggest six months mandatory for a common assault, which is obviously very minor but would send out a message.

“It could be two years mandatory for the next one up, which is assault occasioning actual bodily harm and then eight years minimum for serious assaults.

“The thing is, once that starts, if that word gets out, then people are going to realise and it’s going to be in the back of their mind that if they assault that cop when they’re just doing their duty, then they’re going to be automatically going into prison.

“I’ve been assaulted myself a couple of times and no one’s ever gone to prison for assaulting me. It’s something that needs to be changed and that’s the way I think we need to change it.”

In December 2016, PC Lisa Bates was left fighting for life after she was attacked by a man with a machete.

She was attacked as she lay helpless after responding to a call at Plowright Close, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield.

PC Bates was left with a partially-severed finger and a fractured skull, having broken her leg jumping down a staircase in an attempt to escape.

Her colleague, PC Mark Garrett, was also injured in the attack.