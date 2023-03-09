New photos released in search for missing Rotherham man Abdul last seen nearly a month ago

New photos have been shared of a missing Rotherham man who has now not been seen in nearly a month.

Abdul, aged 25, disappeared on February 12 when he was last spotted crossing Eldon Road towards Eastwood Park in the town at around 6.33pm. Later in the evening, at around 7.30pm, he was also seen walking towards Milton Road. It has now been 25 days since he was last seen and his family are sick with worry.

South Yorkshire Police has now released new images of Abdul in the hopes it will help bring him home. The force says despite extensive CCTV and door-to-door enquiries, they have “no leads” as to where he is, and are urging anyone who has CCTV cameras, a doorbell cam or a dashcam who has not yet checked their footage to do so.

It comes after his family this week released a statement sharing their heartache, saying: “Our family is not complete while Abdul is still missing… Every day is a struggle and the void in our lives is indescribable. Abdul may need our help, and not knowing where he is leaves us feeling helpless.”

SYP has released new photos of a missing man from Rotherham named Abdul who has now not been seen in nearly a month.

Abdul was captured on CCTV at 6.33pm, crossing Eldon Road and entering Eastwood Park. He was wearing all black clothing. It’s possible he left the park by walking along the canal tow path in the direction of the train station or Rotherham town centre. A map of this route is pictured.

Overseeing the investigation, Superintendent Andy Wright said: “We have a team of officers dedicated to searching for Abdul but someone in the community could hold some vital footage or information that can help to progress our inquiry. If you live in the area, or were driving through Eastwood or Rotherham town centre on the evening of February 12, please check any camera devices to see if you captured Abdul.

“Abdul’s family are understandably struggling and we are doing all we can to find him for them.”

If you have any footage or information that could help, you can contact South Yorkshire Police using their dedicated online portal. You can also call 101, quoting incident number 142 of February 13.

