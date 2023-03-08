The loved ones of a Rotherham man who has been missing for over three weeks say “our family is not complete”.

Abdul, aged 25, disappeared on February 12 when he was last spotted crossing Eldon Road towards Eastwood Park in the town at around 6.33pm. Later in the evening, at around 7.30pm, he was also seen walking towards Milton Road. But even now, 24 days later, he has not been seen since.

Now, Rotherham DCI Aneela Khalil-Khan has recorded a fresh video appeal detailing Abdul’s last known movements and sharing a statement by his heartbroken family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the video here or read the full family statement below.

Abdul, aged 25, was last seen on CCTV at around 6.35pm at a shop on Badsley Moor Lane on February 12. It is thought he entered Clifton Park while heading towards Milton Road.

In the appeal, the missing 25-year-old’s family says: “Since Abdul went missing, our family have been extremely upset and worried. This is such a distressing time and we would like to hear from anyone who may be able to help us find Abdul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day is a struggle and the void in our lives is indescribable. Abdul may need our help, and not knowing where he is leaves us feeling helpless.

“We would like to ask the public for any information, whether this be little or believed to be insignificant, please come forward and make this known.

“Abdul is such a generous and honest person, we want him to be home safe. Our family is not complete while Abdul is missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Abdul, if you are listening to this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay. We want nothing more than to have you back home where you are safe and where you belong.”

Abdul was last seen crossing Eldon Road and heading towards Eastwood Park at 6.33pm on Sunday 12 February. It’s possible the 25-year-old then joined the canal tow path and headed out of the park towards the town centre and the train station.

Police are also asking for anyone who was in the area on that evening to check their dash cam, door bell cameras and CCTV footage to try and help piece together Abdul’s next movements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any footage or information that could help, please get in touch with SYP through their dedicated online portal.