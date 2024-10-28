A 75-year-old mobility scooter rider is currently in a life-threatening condition after suffering a serious head injury, following a crash involving a car in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

The collision took place on Nether Shire Lane in Shiregreen, Sheffield at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Appealing for witnesses tonight (Monday, October 28, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is understood a silver Renault Modus collided with a man riding a mobility scooter at the junction of Nether Shire Lane and Sicey Avenue.

The collision took place on Nether Shire Lane, at the junction with Sicey Avenue, in Shiregreen, Sheffield at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 | Adobe/Google

“The man aged 75 suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to officers, and anyone with footage and information that can assist the investigation.

“The driver of the Renault remained at the scene and is complying with officers.”

If you believe you can help, please get in touch with police.

Footage can be shared directly here-https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/information-and-footage-sought-following-collision-involving-mobility-scooter

You can get in touch with police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 567 of October 23, 2024 when you get in touch.