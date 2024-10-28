Nether Shire Lane: Mobility scooter rider, 75, in life-threatening condition after crash with car in Sheffield

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 20:52 BST
A 75-year-old mobility scooter rider is currently in a life-threatening condition after suffering a serious head injury, following a crash involving a car in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

The collision took place on Nether Shire Lane in Shiregreen, Sheffield at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Appealing for witnesses tonight (Monday, October 28, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is understood a silver Renault Modus collided with a man riding a mobility scooter at the junction of Nether Shire Lane and Sicey Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The collision took place on Nether Shire Lane, at the junction with Sicey Avenue, in Shiregreen, Sheffield at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2024placeholder image
The collision took place on Nether Shire Lane, at the junction with Sicey Avenue, in Shiregreen, Sheffield at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 | Adobe/Google

“The man aged 75 suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to officers, and anyone with footage and information that can assist the investigation.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“The driver of the Renault remained at the scene and is complying with officers.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you believe you can help, please get in touch with police.

Footage can be shared directly here-https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/information-and-footage-sought-following-collision-involving-mobility-scooter

You can get in touch with police online, via live chat or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 567 of October 23, 2024 when you get in touch.

Related topics:HospitalSouth Yorkshire PolicePoliceNewsletter
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice