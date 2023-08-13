News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
74-year-old victim of Westfield stabbing identified
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Controversial pen given against Sheffield Wednesday at Hull City
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Boss explains Hamer transfer decision as Coventry man signs on

Neil King: Sheffield man due in court after being charged with raping girl, 14, in Rotherham

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST

A Sheffield man is due to appear in court after being charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Rotherham.

A Sheffield man, aged 50, and a 40-year-old woman from Rotherham are due in court after being charged with a series of sexual offences (pic: National Crime Agency)A Sheffield man, aged 50, and a 40-year-old woman from Rotherham are due in court after being charged with a series of sexual offences (pic: National Crime Agency)
A Sheffield man, aged 50, and a 40-year-old woman from Rotherham are due in court after being charged with a series of sexual offences (pic: National Crime Agency)

Neil King, aged 50, of Meadow Street, Dinnington, was charged last month with 15 offences, alleged to have occurred between 2003 and 2009, including rape, attempted rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child. One of the charges is that he allegedly raped a girl, then 14, in Rotherham, during 2008.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Louise Tye, aged 40, of Cross Street, in Kimberworth, Rotherham, has also been charged with four offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing the neglect or ill treatment of a child in 2008.

They were both charged as part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

They are scheduled to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, August 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Operation Stovewood, focuses on non-familial child sexual exploitation in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, is the largest ever investigation of its kind.

Related topics:SheffieldRotherhamCourtsPoliceDinningtonKimberworthRape