A Sheffield man is due to appear in court after being charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in Rotherham.

A Sheffield man, aged 50, and a 40-year-old woman from Rotherham are due in court after being charged with a series of sexual offences (pic: National Crime Agency)

Neil King, aged 50, of Meadow Street, Dinnington, was charged last month with 15 offences, alleged to have occurred between 2003 and 2009, including rape, attempted rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child. One of the charges is that he allegedly raped a girl, then 14, in Rotherham, during 2008.

Louise Tye, aged 40, of Cross Street, in Kimberworth, Rotherham, has also been charged with four offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing the neglect or ill treatment of a child in 2008.

They were both charged as part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

They are scheduled to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, August 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.