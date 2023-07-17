Neil King, aged 50, of Meadow Street, Dinnington, faces 15 charges in all, including rape attempted rape and engaging in sexual activity with a child, relating to offences alleged to have occurred between 2003 and 2009. One of the charges he faces is that he allegedly raped a girl, then 14, in Rotherham, during 2008.

Louise Tye, 40, of Cross Street, Kimberworth, Rotherham, has also been charged with four offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing the neglect or ill treatment of a child in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were both charged as part of Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham, and they are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, July 17.

A Sheffield man, aged 50, and a 40-year-old woman from Rotherham have been charged with a series of sexual offences by officers from Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency’s investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham. (pic: National Crime Agency)