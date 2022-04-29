He was one of three people who sprang into action to pull a woman and two children from the burning building on Naylor Road, Oughtibridge, near Oughtibridge Primary School, yesterday morning, along with Josh Cutting and a school caretaker.

Danny, aged 36, who lives just down the road from the fire on Naylor Road, Oughtibridge, which happened at around 8.30am, said: “One of the parents who had been walking down the road was banging on a window. I ran out, and that is when I first saw the flames.

The house on Naylor Road where a family was rescued yesterday. Fire drama hero Danny Walker says ‘he did what he had to’ when he helped save three lives

“It went up quite quickly, and we are friends with the people who live in the house.

“I knew that the kids would be in there.

“We know the family well, and our children play together.

“We got the windows open and got them out. I spoke to them afterwards and they seemed OK considering what had just happened. It was a shock that we didn’t expect first thing in the morning.

Oughtibridge Primary School

“It was the dad taking his children to Oughtibridge Primary School who discovered it. But we did what we had to, and I think anyone else would have done the same.”

Neighbour Susan McCaig, who lived in the upstairs flat in the building, which was less affected by the fire but was also evacuated, described Danny and the others involved in the rescue as heroes for their actions.