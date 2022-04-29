The concerns come as Neil Sampson was named today as the hero school caretaker who was among three people who rescued a mum and two young children from a house fire on Naylor Road, Oughtibridge.

But Oughtibridge Primary School headteacher Jim Dugmore said there were problems experienced by firefighters, who had difficulties in reaching the blaze because of double parked cars on the street as children were arriving for lessons on Thursday morning.

A headteacher says a fire near his Sheffield school showed how dangerous nearby car parking is, after firecrews struggled to access a blaze. File picture shows South Yorkshire fire engine

Mr Dugmore said he was proud of the response from staff at his school when it became apparent that a house was alight, with Mr Sampson having been praised by residents on Naylor Road for response to help nearby resident Danny Walker, and school gate dad Josh Cutting pull to safety two children, aged four and six, and their mum, named only by neighbours as Sarah.

They pulled them out through a downstairs window as the fire blocked the door.

Mr Dugmore said: “Neil is our school building officer, and he was up at the house. There was a whole group of staff trying to get the children in and keep them safe, and helping the emergency services get there.

A headteacher says a fire near his Sheffield school showed how dangerous nearby car parking is, after firecrews struggled to access a blaze. Picture shows damage to the house on Naylor Road, Oughtibridge

"There were a lot of cars stopping access, and this shows how potentially dangerous that is – it is awful that the fire engines were struggling to get there.”

“But all that matters today is that the family who were in the house are safe.”

"Neil was fantastic – he was straight out there trying to help. He just wants to help people and is one that goes the extra mile.

"I’m really proud of the way the school’s staff mobilised.”

Neighbour Susan McCaig, who lived in the upstairs flat in the building, which was less affected by the fire but was also evacuated, described those involved in the rescue as heroes for their actions.

Three fire engines attended the fire.