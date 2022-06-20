Space weather authorities, late on Sunday night, warned of the solar winds travelling in space, reporting a ‘slight’ chance it could impact Earth’s magnetosphere, which could affect all equipment relying on satellites, power grids and radio technology.

The solar winds have been caused by a recent solar storm from the sun, and these winds are now travelling at millions of miles per hour through space.

Solar winds could affect Sheffield.

The Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have warned these solar winds could also be associated with a geomagnetic storm.

In the case that the winds do hit Earth’s magnetosphere, people in Sheffield could experience issues with satellites controlling GPS, which includes Google Maps, and also has a small chance of affecting mobile phone communication and radio signals.

SpaceWeather.com updates show solar winds currently travelling at 525.0 km/sec. This could cause radio blackouts until Wednesday June 22, however, there is a very low chance of a solar radiation storm.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have previously compared solar winds to hurricanes in which they could cause disruption to Earth and its technology. There is still limited data on solar winds currently with space agencies keen to understand solar winds and their impacts further.

Solar Winds travelling at millions of miles per hour could affect Satellite and power grids. (Photo by ROMEO GACAD/AFP via Getty Images)