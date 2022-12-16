The final day to post Christmas cards so they arrive before December 25 is earlier than previous years due to strike action being taken by Royal Mail staff.

Industrial action by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) means today – December 16, 2022 – is the final date Brits can post their Christmas cards and gifts to friends and family for them to arrive by Christmas Day. The deadline is for first class postage, with the deadline for second class having already passed.

The CWU are taking action against a two per cent pay rise offer from Royal Mail, which represents a real-terms pay cut due to rapid inflation during the current cost of living crisis. CWU members at Royal Mail have walked out this week and another strike is planned across December 23 and 24.

Post Office research has reportedly found over a quarter of Brits are worried about their gifts and cards arriving at their intended destinations on time. They urged customers to visit branches and send their items before today’s deadline, so they can try to avoid the Christmas rush.

The final day to send your Christmas cards ahead of Christmas Day has been revealed. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Customers unable to get to a branch before today will be able to send gifts and cards via the Special Delivery Guarenteed service, which has a deadline of December 21.