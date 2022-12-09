Yorkshire Wildlife Park turned into winter wonderland for Christmas, with festive market, Elf Cabaret and more

Yorkshire Wildlife park is gearing up for the opening weekend of this year’s Christmas festivities after being transformed into a winter wonderland.

For free, visitors will get access to enter the Hive just outside the park, which will have a wide range of out-door market stalls with independent traders offering crafts, gifts and Christmas food. You can enjoy an Elf Cabaret and a meet and greet with Polar Bear mascot Victor, while incredible candy cane stilt walkers will create an unforgettable photo opportunity for all.

Children will be able to make reindeer food, write out Christmas wish lists and visit Santa in his grotto. Bookings are now open for Santa’s Grotto on the website. Meanwhile, there are still tickets available this weekend for the popular Winter Illuminations at the park.

The park’s winter lights, sparkling with 2,400 metres of illuminated trails, new exhibits and hand-crafted lanterns, run on selected dates until January 14, 2023. The enchanting displays will illuminate fairytale kingdoms and magical night-time adventures at the 175-acre park.

There's lots happening at Yorkshire Wildlife Park this Christmas

There is a dazzling lantern display, which includes nine new festive displays, a giant T-Rex dinosaur, light-up animals, step-on light pads, immersive rainbow lights and interactive exhibits. The spectacular trail, which is the largest light exhibit in Yorkshire, creates a memorable, atmospheric walk through the park.

Local talent will take to the stage to perform their favourite Christmas hits live, including Gracie A, a 16-year-old vocalist. There will also be performances from The Harworth Brass Band and the Doncaster Music Service Band, both offering a traditional Christmas playlist.

The free-to-enter Christmas at the Hive event from 10am to 6pm starts this weekend and will also be running on the weekends of December 17/18 and from December 21-23. Families will be able to visit the park for a pre-Christmas jog or stroll on the Santa Safari event organised in conjunction with Curly’s Athletes this Sunday.

CEO John Minion said:” There is so much to be enjoyed on these weekends in the run up to Christmas with live entertainers, music, food, and the chance to snap up Christmas presents.”

If it’s a Christmas gift you’re after, the park is also offering a vast array of unique presents including annual passes which give unlimited access to YWP all year round.

There are also ‘experience’ gifts that include the opportunity to meet some of the park’s residents face to face including an ‘up close and personal’ visit with some of the park’s eight polar bears – the boys, Sisu, Luca, Nobby, Hamish, Indie and Yuma, and the girls, Flocke and Tala.

The full gift range includes experiences with rare and endangered species such as giant otters, giraffes and tigers. Experiences and day out tickets are available as vouchers.

Mr Minion said: “Our animal experiences are incredible opportunities for the public to get even closer to some of the world’s endangered animals and learn more about their fascinating lives and the work we are doing to help save their species. They’re the perfect presents for animal lovers this Christmas.”