Murder suspects re-interviewed over death of young Sheffield dad

Four men arrested over the murder of a young Sheffield dad have been re-interviewed.

The suspects - three from Sheffield and one from Rotherham - were quizzed again over the death of 22-year-old Jarvin Blake, who was stabbed to death in Burngreave, Sheffield, on Thursday, March 8.

Flowers at the spot where Jarvin Blake was stabbed to death

They were arrested within eight days of the killing and were bailed pending further enquiries.

The men, two aged 26 and two aged 24, were called in for further questioning last month before being re-bailed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Four men arrested in connection to the murder of Jarvin Blake remain on bail at this time, having been interviewed again last month.

"The investigative team continue to work in partnership with the Crown Prosecution Service with a view to considering the available evidence gathered in this case."

Jarvin, from Gleadless, was knifed in his chest at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, in what detectives are treating as a targeted attack.

Jarvin, who had three children under the age of five, was attacked a group of men who pulled up in a car, jumped out and chased him.

His friend, Declan Maw, 23, was also assaulted but survived the attack.

During a recent hearing at Derby Crown Court it emerged that Maw was a drug dealer.

Last September he was caught dealing heroin and cocaine through a car window in the car park of a Travelodge in Brimington Road, Chesterfield.

Police officers swooped and found 39 wraps of heroin and 38 cocaine deals, worth around £800, in the car.

Maw pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply and his sentence was deferred for six months.

Anyone with information about Jarvin's murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.