Murder suspect who calls himself 'Madman' could be in Yorkshire, detectives reveal

A MAN wanted for murder who goes by the alias 'Madman' could be in Yorkshire, police have warned.

Abdi Ali, originally from Somalia, is wanted for the murder of Shaun Lyall, who was found dead at a property in Cleethorpes, North-East Lincolnshire on July 17.

A wanted poster for Abdi Ali

The 28-year-old has a distinctive gold tooth at the front of his mouth and goes by the aliases 'Madman', 'Madders' and 'Gulaid'.

Also in the news: Woman, 90, attacked and robbed in own home in Bradford

Crimestoppers have offered a reward of up to £5,000 to anyone who can tell them where he is, although people are advised not to approach him.

Detectives from Humberside Police say he has links to South Yorkshire, as well as Grimsby, Lancashire, Merseyside, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Lincolnshire, and Cleveland.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller, who is in charge of the investigation, said: “We are very keen to find Abdi Ali in connection with the death of Shaun Lyall.

Also in the news: Pedestrian seriously injured by falling traffic light in Bradford city centre

“If you see him, I would advise that you do not approach him and call the police on 101 immediately.

“If you have information in relation to the reward offered by the charity Crimestoppers, please call them directly on 0800 555 111 or use their online form.

"Everyone who contacts Crimestoppers remains 100 per cent anonymous. Always.”

Also in the news: CCTV appeal over spate of motorbike thefts in York

Detectives have so far arrested four people in connection with Mr Lyall's death.

One has been released on bail, two have been released under investigation and one has been released unconditionally.