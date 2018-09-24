Mum of Sheffield stabbing victim calls for end to knife crime

The mum of a Sheffield stabbing victim is calling for an end to knife crime before any more lives are lost.

Jennifer Wright, aged 58, spoke out after her son Scott Fauvel, 29 and his friend, 31, were knifed in an attack on Walkley Lane,Hillsborough, in the early hours of Sunday.

They were attacked shortly after they left the Rawson Spring pub on nearby Langsett Road.

Both men were rushed to hospital and Scott, from Parson Cross, has since been released but his friend remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.

He underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in his stomach.

Today Scott’s mum, Jennifer, a mum-of-10 from Heeley Green, said: “I am absolutely terrified.

“One of my sons was attacked last year and now Scott. Every day there’s another stabbing. When will it end?”

Mrs Wright, who has 32 grandchildren, added: “You try to think of answers such as an automatic 15 year sentence for anyone caught carrying a knife because this needs to stop. It’s terrible.

“I am so relieved that Scott is alive and we are praying that his friend pulls through. We can’t eat or sleep. We are all devastated. Something needs to be done before anyone else dies.”