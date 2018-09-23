The mother of a young man who was stabbed in Hillsborough has spoken of the sickening phone call she received from him, breaking the news.

Scott Fauvel was one of two men who were stabbed near Hillsborough Interchange during the early hours of the morning.

Police on Walkley Lane, in Hillsborough, following a double stabbing which left one of the victims fighting for his life

The 29-year-old, of Parson Cross, was stabbed in the leg and was discharged from hospital later that morning, but his friend, aged 31, remains in a life-threatening condition after reportedly being stabbed in the stomach.

READ MORE: Dad-of-one in intensive care after Hillsborough stabbing, says mother of other victim

Scott’s mother Jennifer Wright today told of her horror when she received his distraught phone call shortly after being stabbed.

“I got the call at about 12.30am and he was shouting ‘Mum, I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed’,” she said.

A Crime Scene Investigation van in Hillsborough, where two men were stabbed during the early hours of this morning

“He thought his friend had died because they couldn’t bring him round at the time.

READ MORE: Sheffield Centertainment murder inquiry - police conduct land searches as investigation continues

“I was terrified when I got that call. I was already fearing the worst because around this time last year my other son was attacked with a bottle in the city centre.”

Ms Wright said Scott and his friend had just left The Rawson Spring pub when they were both stabbed.

A police cordon at the back of The Rawson Spring pub in Hillsborough following a double stabbing

Police were called to Walkley Lane at around 12.20am this morning.

READ MORE: ‘Extremely challenging’ night for police officers in Sheffield who dealt with Centertainment murder

They said this morning that a 31-year-old man remained in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and section 18 wounding. He remained in police custody this morning.

Police at the scene of the double stabbing on Walkley Lane, in Hillsborough

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Short, who is leading the investigation, urged anyone who was in the area last night and saw or heard anything suspicious to call 101, quoting incident number 16 of September 23.