Son's desperate appeal to trace mum’s murderer 22 years since horrific attack in Sheffield

Patricia Grainger was killed 22 years ago

Danny’s mum Patricia Grainger was aged just 25 when her body was discovered under a discarded bed base near a brook close to her family home on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, on August 10, 1997, after being stabbed, sexually assaulted and strangled.

However, despite detectives making numerous arrests early in the investigation and initially charging a 45-year-old man, no-one has ever been brought to justice for her murder.

Yesterday, on the 22nd anniversary of Patricia’s death her heartbroken son Danny has issued a renewed appeal for information in a bid to help detectives crack the case.

Daniel Grainger, the son of Patricia Grainger who was murdered 22 years ago.

Danny, who launched a website about his mum’s murder on the 10th anniversary of her death and offered a £5,000 reward for information last year, said special occasions, such as birthdays and Christmas, can bring a ‘roller coaster of emotions’.

Danny, from Fox Hill, said: “Around birthdays, Christmas and on anniversaries, the normal times when you would expect to spend it with your parents, but they aren’t around – that is when it is hard.

“You go through a rollercoaster of emotions, from hating the world to trying to come to terms with things.

“I just want to do everything I can to help with the case and keep her name out there.”

Earlier this year the 27-year-old, who is a carer for his grandfather and was just five when Patricia was murdered, revealed that his mum’s body was horrifically mutilated by her killer.

As well as being stabbed in her neck and raped, her breasts and genital area were mutilated.

Danny said he released the details to show how ‘sick and twisted’ the killer was – and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s been a mixture of emotions over the years and you begin to lose hope as time goes on,” Danny said.

“Since making the website and releasing the information, I’ve had a few responses.

“It is like piecing a puzzle together, the small bits that are coming up which I did not know, and that gives me a little bit of hope that it may one day be solved.

“It’s good to know her story is still getting shared, even if we don’t catch the killer, just as long as the person who did it – if they are still alive – sees it and knows we’re not giving up.

“If we can just keep sharing the story, someone knows something or has confided in someone and I just want them to come forward.

“Whatever the reason for not coming forward before, I don‘t care.

“Whatever they’re fearing, they can contact me anonymously and I can pass the information to Crimestoppers.”

Danny, who has limited memories of his childhood with his mum, said that because of her mental capacity Patricia ‘would be friends with anyone who would give her the time of day’.

He said her killer ‘betrayed her’ and ‘abused that trust’.

Danny urged members of the public to come forward so he can finally let his mum rest in peace.