The 12,000 sq ft store has a market layout, with its own bakery, a wine shop and an expanded frozen section

These photos show the new Marks & Spencer Foodhall which has opened at Peel's Barnsley Retail Park.

Hundreds of shoppers queued outside the store today, Tuesday, November 28, to be among the first customers through the doors and bag one of 200 'golden tickets' - with prizes including a £200 M&S voucher.

Store manager Graham Whitfield was joined by Percy Pig to cut the ribbon and declare the store on Harborough Hill Road officially open at 9am.

The 12,000 sq ft Foodhall has a new market design and a bakery selling freshly-baked bread and pastries. There's also a dedicated M&S Wine Shop, an expanded frozen section and Click and Collect points for online shopping.

The store's manager, Mr Whitfield, called it an 'exciting investment in the future of M&S in Barnsley'.

Shares in M&S have increased in value by more than two thirds over the past year, it was reported in August, on the back of rising sales at both its food halls and in the clothing and homewares departments.

Business analysts have said its strategy of closing larger stores in town centres and focusing on smaller shops in retail parks, with click and collect services, appears to be paying dividends.

The new M&S Foodhall is at Peel’s Barnsley Retail Park on Harborough Hill Road, Barnsley S71 1JE. The opening hours are 8am-8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

1 . Bakery The in-store bakery at the new M&S Foodhall at Peel’s Barnsley Retail Park on Harborough Hill Road, Barnsley S71 1JE Photo: M&S Photo Sales

2 . Wine The Wine Shop at the new M&S Foodhall at Peel’s Barnsley Retail Park on Harborough Hill Road, Barnsley S71 1JE Photo: M&S Photo Sales

3 . Opening The new M&S Foodhall at Peel’s Barnsley Retail Park on Harborough Hill Road, Barnsley S71 1JE opened on Tuesday, November 28 Photo: M&S Photo Sales