Motorists escaped unharmed after Parkway crash in Sheffield

Motorists involved in a two-car collision on the Parkway in Sheffield escaped unharmed earlier today.

A white Kia and a grey Citroen C3 were involved in a crash on the city-bound carriageway of the Parkway at around 9.15am.

The collision caused delays for motorists travelling towards Sheffield but South Yorkshire Police said it was 'damage only'.

