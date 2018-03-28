Driver on the run after early morning crash in Sheffield

The driver of a car involved in a crash on a busy Sheffield road is on the run today - two days after the collision.

South Yorkshire Police said the motorist was behind the wheel of a silver Audi A3 which was involved in a smash with a Ford Fiesta close to the Brocco Bank roundabout on Ecclesall Road in the early hours of Monday.

An estate agent's window was damaged when one of the vehicles left the road after the collision and ploughed into the building.

The driver and passengers in the Audi all fled after the crash, but three women aged 20, 21 and 29, along with a 32 year-old man, were later arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving and dangerous driving before being released without charge.

The driver is still missing.

Two men in the Ford Fiesta involved in the crash were taken to hospital; afterwards but are not believed to have been seriously injured.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Just after midnight on Monday, a silver Audi A3 collided with a Ford Fiesta and a shop front on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield.

"Passengers and the driver fled from the A3, while two men from the Fiesta were are treated by ambulance staff for what are believed to be none serious injuries and were conveyed to hospital for further treatment.

"Four passengers from the Audi - women aged 20, 21 and 29, along with a 32 year-old man - were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving and dangerous driving before being released without charge.

"The driver remains outstanding and enquiries are ongoing.

"None of the four passengers are believed to have suffered serious injury."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 10 of March 26 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.