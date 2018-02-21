Motorists escape without serious injuries after motorway smash in South Yorkshire

Three cars were involved in a collision on the M18 near Doncaster last night
Three motorists escaped without serious injuries after a crash on the M18 near Doncaster.

A black Vauxhall Corsa, beige Vauxhall and silver Toyota Aygo were involved in a smash on the northbound stretch of the M18, between junctions 1 and 2, at 10.50pm yesterday.

 South Yorkshire Police said the drivers sustained minor injuries.

 A spokeswoman said: "The carriageway closed at the time of the collision but later reopened."