Motorists escape without serious injuries after motorway smash in South Yorkshire

Three motorists escaped without serious injuries after a crash on the M18 near Doncaster.

A black Vauxhall Corsa, beige Vauxhall and silver Toyota Aygo were involved in a smash on the northbound stretch of the M18, between junctions 1 and 2, at 10.50pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the drivers sustained minor injuries.

A spokeswoman said: "The carriageway closed at the time of the collision but later reopened."