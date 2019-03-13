A motorist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision which closed a busy Sheffield road this morning.
The 25-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance and, although serious, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
POLICE: This is why the Sheffield derby is the most expensive game in the UK to police
He was the driver of a car involved in a collision with another vehicle on Alderson Road, which is close to Queens Road, at 5.30am.
READ MORE: Police find knife near children’s playground in Sheffield
Queens Road was closed by the police in the aftermath of the smash.
CRIME: Shops found selling knives to children in Sheffield suburbs
It has since re-opened.