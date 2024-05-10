An ambulance and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital to be treated for injuries, after being involved in a two-vehicle collision on a Rotherham roundabout.

The collision took place at Parkgate roundabout in Rotherham at around 11am this morning (Friday, May 10, 2024), and involved a white Skoda vehicle and a motorbike.

An ambulance and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police, who were called concerning the incident at 11.06am, said: “A man who was riding the motorbike has been taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

“The driver of the Skoda remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

“Part of Great Eastern Way was temporarily closed while officers conducted their work but it has since been reopened.”

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An ambulance and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by road to Northern General Hospital.”